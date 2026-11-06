Italy's defense minister to propose extending Ukraine military aid mechanism into 2027

Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto will submit the 13th military assistance package for Ukraine for consideration by the republic's parliamentary security committee next week and will initiate an extension of the special defense supply mechanism for Kyiv into 2027, Clash Report informed, citing the ANSA agency, on Friday.

"The new aid package for Kyiv will be discussed at Copasir next week. I will also propose extending the decree-based mechanism into next year—a mechanism that was not initiated by the Meloni government," Crosetto said.

The head of the defense department recalled that the current procedure for providing aid was introduced by the previous cabinet of Mario Draghi with the support of the majority of political forces from both the current coalition and the opposition. According to the minister, Rome will adhere to the course it has maintained for four years and fulfill its obligations to European allies in NATO, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and Kyiv. In a comment to journalists, he also clarified that under government decrees, Italy transfers exclusively equipment to the Ukrainian side, while direct monetary transfers are absent under this mechanism.

The active legislative framework, approved by Law No. 27 of February 27, 2026, on the basis of December Decree-Law No. 201, allows the transfer of military equipment and civil protection means to Ukrainian authorities until December 31, 2026. According to Reuters and LaPresse, Crosetto will address the COPASIR committee on November 10. The contents of the new, 13th package are classified, but Reuters sources suggest the inclusion of Aster interceptor missiles for the Franco-Italian SAMP/T surface-to-air missile systems.

At the same time, the head of the Italian Ministry of Defense drew attention to the changing nature of Ukrainian requests due to the evolution of strike weapons on the battlefield, particularly the emergence of faster modifications of Russian Shahed-type drones, against the backdrop of which the interception rate of aerial targets in Ukraine, according to estimates by the minister cited by the Adnkronos agency, fell from 90% to 10%. In addition, the intensity of new deliveries has decreased due to the depletion of stocks of certain types of weaponry requested by Kyiv.

The initiative to extend military support into 2027 is sparking debates within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ruling coalition ahead of the parliamentary elections. Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini opposes further arms supplies to Ukraine, while Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and leader of the Forza Italia party Antonio Tajani supports the continuation of defense assistance to Kyiv.