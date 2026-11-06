HACC appeals chamber upholds custody for ex-deputy head of Prosecutor General's Office department, another suspect

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC Appeals Chamber) has rejected the defense's appeals and upheld preventive measures in the form of remand in custody for a former deputy department head of the Office of the Prosecutor General (PGO) and another suspect, with alternative bail set at UAH 93.184 million and UAH 15 million, respectively, the court's press service reported on Friday.

"On November 5, 2026, the HACC Appeals Chamber considered the defense side's appeals against the rulings of HACC investigating judges dated October 29, 2026, regarding the extension of the term of detention for the former deputy head of the International Cooperation Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General and another suspect... Based on the results of the review, the judicial panel of the HACC Appeals Chamber left the defense's appeals unsatisfied, and the rulings of the HACC investigating judges unchanged," the statement reads.

The court noted that as of the time of considering the appeals, the specified bail amounts had not been posted, and the suspects remain in custody. The rulings of the Appeals Chamber entered into legal force immediately after pronouncement and are not subject to appeal in cassation. The decisions pertain to cases No. 991/12938/26 and No. 991/12939/26.