Morning enemy attack on Rivne region kills 1, damages Sarny district – official

One person was killed as a result of a morning enemy attack on the territory of Rivne region, where damage to a residential building and a truck was recorded in Sarny district, Head of Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported on Friday morning.

"A man died as a result of the morning attack on Rivne region. This occurred in one of the villages of Sarny district. In addition, according to preliminary information, a house and a truck were damaged. Representatives of the relevant services are working at the scene. My condolences to the family of the deceased," Koval wrote on his Telegram channel.

Specialized services are working at the strike locations to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and document another crime committed by Russian troops.