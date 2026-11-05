Ukraine offers Germany mutually beneficial cooperation on Taurus – Zelenskyy

The purchase of Taurus missiles is a sensitive issue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that such a deal would be beneficial not only to Ukraine but also to the German defense industry.

According to him, Ukraine's experience using the German IRIS-T air defense systems is an example of how war helps improve weapons and increase their competitiveness on the global market.

"We've made IRIS-T the number one brand in the world after "Patriots," which are anti-ballistic. Now this system costs anywhere from 600,000 to about one million – one and a half million. This war made that happen. We've also addressed all the problematic issues, because only in a real war can you truly eliminate the weaknesses in any given defense system. Germany has a 10- to 20-year backlog of orders. The cost of a missile has increased many times over – by a factor of ten. And all of this translates to jobs," the president said.

Explaining Ukraine's interest in the Taurus missiles, Zelenskyy said the primary concern is the need to counter Russian launchers.

"Why do we want to order the Taurus missiles? Because when the Americans were unable to provide us with anti-ballistic missiles for air defense, we have only one option: to destroy Russian launchers. They've turned entire sites into targets and are killing us, while we can't defend ourselves. These aren't civilian facilities, infrastructure, or energy facilities. That's why we really wanted to order the Taurus missiles. Not just to order them, but also to test them. This is beneficial to both sides," the president said.