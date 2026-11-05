Zelenskyy working on package to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, ammunition for six months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is working on a package to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and ammunition for six months.

"If we don't resolve the Patriot issue, we'll be in a very difficult situation, and this issue can be resolved by some Europeans, some countries outside Europe, and, of course, the United States of America. This is our number one priority," Zelenskyy said in an interview with TSN.

He said this involves supplying Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot systems, as well as operational F-16 aircraft with the appropriate armaments, including 20-mm ammunition.

"We are working to secure a six-month supply for Ukraine right now. I am working on such a package," the president said.

According to him, Ukraine uses 5,000-6,000 rounds of 20-mm ammunition per day.

"But we must have such a stockpile; that is the goal we have set for ourselves. To achieve the impossible – to secure a six-month supply – and to do everything necessary to make it happen. This involves both availability and funding," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that securing funding at the end of the year is difficult, as the fiscal year has already ended for some partners, and they are planning their expenditures for the coming year.