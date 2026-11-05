Ihnat states Ukrainian Air Force members not involved in brawl in Slovakia

Head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Yuriy Ihnat stated that Ukrainian Air Force personnel were not involved in a brawl in Trenčín, Slovakia, which resulted in one man dying from his injuries.

"Neither pilots nor other aviation personnel are currently undergoing training in Slovakia. Many Ukrainian military personnel are undergoing flight training abroad, but not in Slovakia," he said.

Earlier, the Slovak media outlets Nový Čas and Pluska reported that a conflict had broken out at a hotel in Trenčín between two Ukrainian military personnel from an aviation unit undergoing training there (according to media reports, they were members of the Ukrainian Air Force). During the fight, a 53-year-old soldier inflicted a fatal stab wound on his peer and colleague. An ambulance crew attempted to save the victim, but he died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital. The circumstances and causes of the conflict are currently under investigation, the media added.