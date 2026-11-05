Romania officially hands over Central European Initiative chairmanship to Ukraine

A formal ceremony was held in Bucharest to mark the transfer of the chairmanship of the Central European Initiative from Romania to Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha took part in the event and outlined the key priorities of Ukraine's presidency for the coming year, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press service.

"I came here not seeking sympathy, but seeking cooperation and partnership. We have learned the lessons of this war; we have unique combat experience and state-of-the-art technology. We are ready to share all of this with Romania and other member states of the Central European Initiative to strengthen our common security," Sybiha said.

He noted the unique role of the Central European Initiative as the oldest and largest regional cooperation framework, which brings together 16 countries in Central and Southeastern Europe and promotes the deepening of political dialogue, practical partnerships, and European integration. He stressed that the main task will be to strengthen regional security and consolidate international efforts to end Russian aggression and achieve a just and lasting peace in Europe.

"Ukraine's presidency will focus on our common security. Today, there is no more important task in Europe than ending Russian aggression against Ukraine. A comprehensive, just, and lasting peace is the foundation of long-term security and stability in Europe and in all CEE member states," the foreign minister said.

Sybiha noted the importance of the principled stance of the CEE member states and the organization as a whole in accelerating peace efforts, achieving a full ceasefire or partial de-escalation, the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, the full utilization of the Solidarity Lanes, and the restoration of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

The minister specifically highlighted Ukraine's intention to use its presidency of the Central European Initiative to accelerate the region's collective progress toward EU membership.

"The coming years will be years of European Union enlargement. We aim to use our presidency to facilitate and accelerate this process. Ukraine, Moldova, and our partners in the Western Balkans will strengthen the European Union as full-fledged member states," Sybiha said.

Among other priorities of the Ukrainian presidency, the foreign minister identified the development of regional connectivity, energy security, infrastructure, trade, and recovery, as well as strengthening cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity and countering disinformation.