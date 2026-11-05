Ukraine not received $16 bln in aid stipulated in previous agreements with US – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not received the $16 billion in U.S. aid provided for in previous agreements and decisions.

"We need to raise the issue that, under past agreements and decisions, $16 billion was held up, and $16 billion was not provided. Be that as it may, we are grateful for everything that has been provided, but Ukraine must at least fight for this money," Zelenskyy said in an interview with TSN.

He noted that Ukraine must quickly establish a dialogue with the new U.S. political leadership while maintaining bipartisan support.

"Given the shifting balance of power, we need to structure the dialogue correctly. I believe this dialogue will increase our chances of receiving additional aid from the United States," the president said.