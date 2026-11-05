Zelenskyy hopes for increased support for Ukraine from US Congress after election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the results of the U.S. elections will ensure a balance of power under which Congress will strengthen financial and military support for Ukraine, which could influence Vladimir Putin's decision to continue the war.

"We have bipartisan support. I am grateful to both Democrats and Republicans for this. But during the election, the Democrats have been very clear about their support for Ukraine and about providing aid to Ukraine. In my view, these ties have been somewhat lost between the U.S. and Europe over the past two years. And this alliance is very important to us, because without it, it is very difficult to stop Putin. And so we hope that there will now be a balance of power that will lead to greater support for us," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the German television channel ZDF.

According to him, during the election campaign, representatives of the Democratic Party signaled a focus on Russia's war against Ukraine.

"If Congress begins to talk about strong financial support or military aid for Ukraine – the kind that, for example, Europe is demonstrating today – that will be a positive development. This positive development will influence Putin, and he will consider whether it makes sense for him to continue the war," Zelenskyy said.

He added that increased U.S. support could bring Ukraine closer to potential negotiations and peace.