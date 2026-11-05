Poroshenko says EU may provide additional EUR 100 bln in funding for Ukraine through 2034

Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has said that the European Union’s draft medium-term budget plan for 2028–2034 provides for an additional EUR 100 billion to support Ukraine.

According to the party's website, the European Solidarity leader made the remarks following a series of meetings in Brussels, including with European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis and representatives of European institutions.

"In addition, a draft medium-term budget plan will be put forward, under which an additional EUR 100 billion is already being planned for 2028–2034. This will enable us to finance Ukraine, cover the budget deficit and provide funds for reconstruction. The conditions that will need to be met have been worked out, but the European Union is demonstrating that it is firmly on our side," the party's press service said citing Poroshenko.

According to him, the issue of further financial support for Ukraine is expected to be considered at a meeting of the Council of the EU at the level of heads of state and government on November 28.

Poroshenko also said that, in addition to assistance already envisaged, further mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defence needs, supporting exports and insuring the economy against war risks were being discussed, including through the possible use of funds from frozen Russian assets.

The politician added that the relevant decisions were being coordinated with the participation of the International Monetary Fund and international partners, including the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

The talks in Brussels also addressed expanding access for Ukrainian products, including agricultural goods, to the European Union market.