Court in Sweden keeps ex-lawmaker Sviatash in custody – 'Schemes'

The Attunda District Court in Sweden has upheld the detention of former Ukrainian MP Dmytro Sviatash. The detention was ordered based on a request from the Ukrainian side in accordance with Swedish extradition law, according to "Schemes."

It is noted that the prosecutor requested confirmation of Sviatash's pretrial detention based on Ukraine's request, which states that Sviatash is suspected of a series of crimes in Ukraine committed between 2008 and 2018.

Sviatash was present at the hearing in person. His defense attorney, Henrik Olsson Lilja, stated that Sviatash denies the validity of the allegations, disagrees with the prosecutor's request, and is asking for the arrest order to be overturned. During the hearing, the defense also contested the risk of flight. According to the attorney, the former lawmaker opposes extradition to Ukraine and insists that he wants to go to Russia.

The remainder of the hearing was held behind closed doors.

The court ruled to uphold the decision to detain Sviatash pending extradition. The decision is not subject to appeal, but Sviatash has three weeks to request a new hearing to review the detention. The court also intends to notify the Swedish Minister of Justice of its decision.

"The detainee is being transferred to the Solentuna detention center [a municipality in central Sweden]," the minutes state.

As previously reported, Sviatash, who was found guilty of justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and of fraud, was detained in Sweden. The former lawmaker arrived in the country to attend a concert and was detained at the border.

Sviatash served as a member of the Ukrainian Parliament from 2002 to 2019. In 2019, he left Ukraine and moved to Russia, where he had been living in recent years. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he publicly supported Russia's actions.