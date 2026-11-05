ECHR issues ruling in case concerning murder of Kateryna Handziuk

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), following a closed-door hearing on October 5 in the case of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, ruled that the state must pay moral damages to the activist's parents and husband.

According to the court's decision, published on November 5 on its official website, the court ruled that Ukraine must pay EUR 40,000 to Kateryna Handziuk's parents and EUR 40,000 to her husband within three months as compensation for non-pecuniary damage, as well as EUR 4,000 in legal costs.

The European Court of Human Rights found that the state's involvement in the fatal acid attack on Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk constituted a violation of the right to life and freedom of expression. The plaintiffs were the activist's parents, Viktor and Nadia Handziuk, as well as her husband, Serhiy Denysov.

The court found that the attack on the activist, which took place in 2018, was a planned and paid-for operation aimed at silencing a person who served as a public watchdog.

"Established facts along with concordant evidentiary material assessed as a whole, gave rise to sufficiently strong, clear and concordant inferences of the existence of the requisite functional connection between the attack and public authority. Respondent State's direct responsibility engaged," the court said in the ruling.

The ECHR also found a violation of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (freedom of expression). The court stated that the attack could objectively have instilled fear among other journalists, activists, and representatives of civil society. It had a particularly serious "chilling effect" on public discussions regarding corruption and abuse of power.

The court also ruled that Ukraine must pay EUR 40,000 to Kateryna Handziuk's parents and EUR 40,000 to the activist's husband within three months as compensation for non-pecuniary damage. In addition, Ukraine, as a state, must pay EUR 4,000 in court costs to all applicants, "as well as any taxes that may be levied on them in connection with the court costs, which are to be transferred directly to the bank account of the applicants' representative."

Kateryna Handziuk died on November 4, 2018, from severe chemical burns – her attackers poured a liter of sulfuric acid on her. The attack was motivated by her active fight against Russian-linked criminal elites who were informally connected to local authorities.

In June 2023, Dnipro District Court of Kyiv found the former head of Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, and his assistant, Oleksiy Levin, guilty of ordering and organizing the attack on civil society activist Handziuk. The defendants' lawyers filed a petition with the appellate court to challenge the verdict. The first hearing in the appeal took place in November 2023, and the next one only in February 2024. Then, in June 2024, the case was remanded for a new trial because one of the judges had resigned.

Viktor Handziuk, the father of the murdered Kateryna, believes that the slow pace of the appeal proceedings could lead to the case simply being closed if the statute of limitations for bringing the perpetrators to justice expires.