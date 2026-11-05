Arakhamia, Lubinets present Melania Trump with Order of Princess Olha, First Class

Head of the Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets presented U.S. First Lady Melania Trump with the Order of Princess Olha, First Class, for her assistance in the humanitarian operation to evacuate residents of Oleshky.

"On behalf of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian nation, I would like to present you with this state award of Ukraine for your courage, for your bravery, and for saving our people and bringing Ukrainian children home," Lubinets said at the White House.

Melania Trump thanked the Ukrainian people for the high honor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded U.S. First Lady Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olha, First Class, on November 4.

Corresponding decree No. 1079/2026 was published on the website of the President of Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the document, the award was granted for her significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as her active human rights advocacy and charitable work aimed at rescuing Ukrainian children, citizens, victims of Russian aggression, as well as those illegally deported and forcibly displaced from Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.