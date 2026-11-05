Melania Trump states Ukraine, Russia sign agreement in Oct on her mediation efforts to secure ceasefire in Oleshky

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia had signed a written agreement regarding her role as a special mediator to secure a ceasefire in Oleshky, Kherson region, and to carry out a humanitarian operation.

"We fulfilled our responsibilities at every stage, collaborating with Russian and Ukrainian teams through completion. Russia and Ukraine signed the agreements in both languages on Friday, October 23rd, 2026," she said during a speech at the White House on Thursday.

She reported that as early as September, she had learned of the difficult humanitarian situation in Oleshky and had instructed her deputy, Marc Beckman, to conduct negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on her behalf.

"Russia and Ukraine honored our relationship and agreed to work with me in the capacity of Exclusive Intermediary to establish a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region," Melania Trump said.

She also stated that there is now an opportunity to reach agreements that will be more lasting than a temporary ceasefire.