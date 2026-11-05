U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced that she had written personal letters to the presidents of Ukraine and Russia – Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin – and asked that they be delivered to their recipients.

"As this historic moment concluded, I wrote personal letters to President Putin and to President Zelensky. David and Kirill, please deliver these letters to your presidents on my behalf. I trust you will ensure their safe delivery," she said during a speech at the White House regarding the ceasefire in Oleshky.

Representing the Ukrainian side were Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, and Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner; representing the Russian side were Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova.

Melania Trump received the Ukrainian and Russian delegations at the White House on Thursday.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump expressed hope that the humanitarian operation in Oleshky (a temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region) would serve as a prelude to a broader peace.

"I hope Oleshky inspires greater peace. Every significant transformation begins with a small spark," she said at an event at the White House on Thursday.

At this meeting, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets presented the First Lady of the United States with the Order of Princess Olha, First Class, which she had been awarded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.