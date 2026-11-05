Security guarantees are main topic of meetings in Brussels – Umerov

Security guarantees for Ukraine were the main topic of the Ukrainian delegation's meetings with representatives of partner countries in Brussels on Thursday, November 5, according to Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov.

"Together with representatives from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and NATO, we discussed what guarantees Ukraine should receive from the United States and other partners, as well as a new European security strategy. We are continuing to work on this track. We will provide details and next steps at a later time," Umerov said on his Telegram channel.

He said it is important for Ukraine that security guarantees be not just a political declaration, but a system that actually works.