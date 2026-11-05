Bilingual Ukrainian-English Gymnasium to open in Slovakia – Koretsky

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico have signed an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of a bilingual Ukrainian-English gymnasium in Slovakia and a corresponding Slovak-English gymnasium in Ukraine.

"We expect it to launch as early as the next academic year. It is extremely important for us to maintain a connection with Ukrainians, especially with children who are currently abroad due to the war. Preserving Ukrainian identity and the native language is vital," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following his meeting with Fico.