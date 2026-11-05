Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Bilingual Ukrainian-English Gymnasium to open in Slovakia – Koretsky

1 min read
Add as source
Bilingual Ukrainian-English Gymnasium to open in Slovakia – Koretsky
Photo: https://t.me/Koretskyi_official/

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico have signed an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of a bilingual Ukrainian-English gymnasium in Slovakia and a corresponding Slovak-English gymnasium in Ukraine.

"We expect it to launch as early as the next academic year. It is extremely important for us to maintain a connection with Ukrainians, especially with children who are currently abroad due to the war. Preserving Ukrainian identity and the native language is vital," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following his meeting with Fico.

#schools #slovakia #agreement
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT