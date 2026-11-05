Russia starts deploying abducted Ukrainian children into Russian army – Zelenskyy

Russia has begun sending abducted Ukrainian children, who have grown up during the course of this war, into its army, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"Tens of thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted from our land. And now, we are witnessing something even worse. Russia has already begun sending some of these children, whom they abducted from us and who have grown up during this war, into its ranks. Over these years, they have grown up and ended up in the ranks of the Russian army," he said on Thursday during a special panel dedicated to Ukraine at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid.

The President emphasized that this must come to an end and urged partners to speak out publicly about these Russian crimes.

"Keep raising this issue. Ensure that the world learns about these crimes. Our team and our diplomats are ready to provide you with all the necessary information," he noted.