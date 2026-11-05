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Operation Carthage: HACC remands suspect Rybalko, known as ‘Boxer,’ in custody without option of posting bail

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The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has remanded Vitaliy Rybalko, known as "The Boxer," in custody until January 2, 2027, without the possibility of posting bail. He is suspected of participating in a criminal organization uncovered as part of Operation Carthage.

"On November 5, 2026, an HACC investigating judge imposed a preventive measure of detention without the option of posting bail on another suspect in the case—a subordinate of the criminal organization's mastermind. The preventive measure remains in effect until January 2, 2027," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

#rybalko #arrest #operation #carthage
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