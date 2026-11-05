Sánchez: Weakening Ukraine would mean weakening European project

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has stated that weakening Ukraine would mean weakening the European project, and reaffirmed his support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

"The Russian president wants to undermine the foundations of the European project, call into question Europe’s security architecture, and redraw its borders," Sánchez said on Thursday during a special panel on Ukraine at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid.

According to him, Vladimir Putin seeks to weaken the European project, and supporting Ukraine is directly linked to the defense of the European Union.

"Weakening Ukraine goes hand in hand with weakening the European project—that is, the European Union," Sánchez emphasized.

He also noted that the European Council and European institutions are preparing a discussion on the expansion of the European Union toward the west and east of the continent. Sánchez reaffirmed Spain’s support for the further enlargement of the Union, specifically the accession of Ukraine.

"The majority of Spaniards support Ukraine, and I can say that this support in Spain transcends party lines, regardless of ideology or political affiliation," he said.

Sánchez also underscored the importance of supporting Ukraine.

"There is an aggressor, and there is the party that has been attacked. The Ukrainian people are under attack. That is precisely why we must support them," he stressed.

The Ibero-American Summit is a periodic meeting of the heads of state and government from the 22 countries of the Ibero-American Community (19 Latin American nations, plus Spain, Portugal, and Andorra), which serves as a platform for political dialogue, the coordination of common positions, and the development of cooperation among them.