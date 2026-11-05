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Koretsky, Fico sign declaration on Ukraine-Slovakia cooperation

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Koretsky, Fico sign declaration on Ukraine-Slovakia cooperation
Photo: https://t.me/Koretskyi_official/

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico have signed a Joint Declaration on Cooperation following joint government consultations.

"It records all of today's practical agreements and planned projects as a clear action plan for our teams," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel after the meeting.

In addition, the sides discussed cooperation under the European SAFE (Security Action for Europe) instrument.

"We will sign a Framework Agreement on Financial Cooperation. It will launch energy recovery projects under the Ukraine Investment Framework mechanism worth more than EUR 100 million," Koretsky said.

The sides also discussed introducing an electronic queue and joint control at the border.

#ministers #meeting #slovakia #prime
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