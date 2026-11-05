Slovakia to provide Ukraine with generators and locomotives – Koretsky

Slovakia has agreed to provide Ukraine with new funding packages and specialized equipment to strengthen its resilience amid daily Russian attacks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Lviv on Thursday, following the fourth round of intergovernmental consultations.

"First of all, I want to thank the prime minister and the people of Slovakia for providing another EUR 500,000 package of financial assistance for the energy sector. The generators purchased with these funds (54 generators are expected to be procured – IF-U) will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this month. They will help ensure energy resilience in our regions, particularly those close to the front line," Koretsky said.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, in addition to the energy equipment, Slovakia agreed to transfer three locomotives to Ukrzaliznytsia, as "the enemy attacks civilian and transport infrastructure every day, making this practical support critically important."

Koretsky also noted that Slovakia was allocating EUR 300,000 to the coalition for the development of civilian shelters and EUR 200,000 for medical equipment for Ukrainian hospitals. It is also preparing its 15th package of non-lethal assistance.

"Slovakia supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and our path toward the European Union. It is important for us to hear a strong voice of solidarity in these extremely difficult circumstances, especially the voice of solidarity from our neighbors," Koretsky said.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a communique following the fourth round of joint government consultations; an agreement between the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science and the Slovak Ministry of Education, Research, Development and Youth on establishing a Ukrainian-English bilingual gymnasium in Slovakia and a Slovak-English bilingual gymnasium in Ukraine; a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in human resources development, education, research and science for the nuclear sector between the two countries' education ministries; and a letter of intent on cooperation in modernizing border infrastructure and implementing the eQueue system.