Fico criticizes EU for failure to propose plan to end the war in Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that the European Union lacks effective initiatives to end the war in Ukraine and has called for Brussels to step up its foreign policy efforts.

"The EU has 27 member states, yet it is unable to develop initiatives that could help bring an end to this terrible situation," Fico said following talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky in Lviv on Thursday.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the Slovak head of government emphasized the need for a radical overhaul of the European Union’s approach to global security. He expressed conviction that the EU should act as the architect of a viable peace plan, especially if other international institutions, "the United Nations, for instance", prove incapable of doing so.

At the same time, Fico expressed skepticism regarding the bloc’s current capacity to address large-scale geopolitical crises.

"It is with great regret that I must note the current state of the Union. Member states are grappling with very serious problems. It seems we simply lack the political leadership required to ensure the Union can focus on more significant issues, rather than being preoccupied solely with its own internal affairs," he remarked.

Nevertheless, Fico pledged that "we will do everything in our power to wake up the EU and encourage it to be more proactive."