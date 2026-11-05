Ukraine manages to bring back 2,790 of more than 20,000 children abducted by Russia – Zelenskyy

In Madrid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Prime Minister of Andorra, Xavier Espot Zamora, joint efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, as well as potential support for Ukraine’s energy sector.

“So far, 2790 children out of more than 20 thousand abducted have been brought home. But every time, it's a challenge: finding, verifying, proving, and bringing them back. And every time, Russia obstructs the process,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to him, the parties discussed specific steps that Andorra could take to help with the return of the children. "We agreed that our teams will get in touch and work together," the President reported.

Zelensky also informed the Prime Minister of Andorra about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and discussed potential assistance for the energy sector ahead of the winter.

"Any support for our energy sector now and throughout the winter can help our people," he stressed.