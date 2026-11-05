Court remands Carthage suspect Tsenov in custody, sets bail at UAH 15 mln

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Thursday ordered pre-trial detention for Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department and a suspect in a criminal organization exposed by Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities, with bail set at UAH 15 million.

The HACC issued the ruling on Thursday after considering a motion filed by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

During a break in the hearing, SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas told journalists that Tsenov was charged with participation in a criminal organization by an official using his position, as well as two episodes involving the receipt of an especially large bribe in exchange for taking actions using his authority.

The prosecutor said the allegations concerned the provision of protection to call centers at specific addresses throughout 2026.

"Illegal benefits were received for this, including for the return of property seized during searches," he added.

The hearing was streamed on the HACC's YouTube channel.