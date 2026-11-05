Erdogan seeks talks with Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he intends to hold talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported that Erdogan made the statement while speaking to journalists aboard his plane on his return to Turkey after a visit to South Korea.

"During his visit to Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the war must enter a diplomatic phase and said he was counting on your mediation and diplomatic influence. He noted that a leaders' summit could be held in Turkey and that they would welcome Turkey organizing it," Erdogan said.

He assured reporters that Turkey would continue doing everything possible to pave the way for peace in Ukraine.

"During Mr. Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey on Saturday, we had an opportunity to discuss this issue in detail. We also held a joint working dinner. We told Mr. Zelenskyy and explained to him that, to end this war between Russia and Ukraine, it is extremely important to take steps through diplomacy and negotiations at the appropriate level. As Turkey, we are doing and will continue to do everything possible to pave the way for peace. Following this meeting with Mr. Zelenskyy, we intend to hold talks with Mr. Putin as well to discuss the Russian side of this issue," the Turkish president said.

According to Erdogan, Turkey's foreign minister and other officials are consulting with their Russian counterparts to prepare the ground for such a meeting.

As reported, Zelenskyy visited Turkey on Saturday, October 31. In Istanbul, he held talks with Erdogan and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The two leaders discussed reviving the diplomatic track to end the war, protecting civilian shipping and ports in the Black Sea, strengthening air defenses and developing defense-industrial cooperation.

Turkey has repeatedly acted as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, including in the development and operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022-2023 and in negotiations on exchanges of prisoners of war and detained civilians. Ankara has consistently voiced support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and its readiness to host direct talks at the highest level.