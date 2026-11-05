Berezhnа: First Thousand Spring cultural projects receive funding

The first contracts under the Thousand Spring-2026 initiative to support Ukrainian cultural products have received funding, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna has said.

"I spoke about Thousand Spring. The first contracts have already been funded. We are working with teams to conclude the next agreements so that authors can move on to implementing their ideas. These include works by directors representing Ukraine at leading international festivals, debuts, and projects for broad audiences. We are working to give Ukrainians a wider choice of quality stories in their own language – in cinemas, on television and on digital platforms," Berezhna wrote on Facebook following her participation in the "Editorial Board" event.

As reported, the Ministry of Culture launched the application process on April 3 under the initiative to create Ukrainian cultural products, called Thousand Spring, previously known as "1,000 Hours of Ukrainian Content." On August 16, 680 winning projects in seven categories were announced under the Thousand Spring-2026 initiative.

The government expects to fund all Thousand Spring winners in 2026. At the same time, the Ministry of Culture told Interfax-Ukraine on October 5 that if the winners did not receive state funding this year, they would be financed from the initiative's 2027 budget.

The 2026 state budget allocates UAH 4 billion for the program. According to Berezhna, up to 80% of that amount, or UAH 3.2 billion, will be allocated to Thousand Spring this year.