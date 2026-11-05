NABU, SAPO serve suspicion notices in Operation Carthage, including top SBU, National Police officials

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have served notices of suspicion to 5 members of the criminal organization exposed under Operation Carthage.

SAPO reported this on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The anti-corruption prosecutor’s office notes that the members of the criminal organization established a systematic provision of improper advantages to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

"The actions of the suspects are qualified as follows: the organizer – under Part 1 of Art. 255, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 369, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 127, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 199, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; the first deputy head of one of the Departments of the Security Service of Ukraine – under Part 3 of Art. 255 of the CC of Ukraine; the head of one of the Departments of the National Police of Ukraine – under Part 3 of Art. 255, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the CC of Ukraine; the deputy head of a department of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Region – under Part 3 of Art. 255, Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 127, Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 199 of the CC of Ukraine; a subordinate of the organizer – under Part 2 of Art. 255, Part 3 of Art. 127 of the CC of Ukraine," the SAPO statement reads.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the organizer of the criminal organization, who had been previously convicted multiple times, recruited active high-ranking officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld into illegal activity.

"This ensured the unhindered functioning of fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainian citizens and foreigners, the sale of narcotic drugs, as well as the illegal production of counterfeit cigarettes and fake foreign currency, among other things," the statement emphasizes.

In addition, the involvement of the criminal organization’s members in assaults, abductions, and inflicting bodily injuries on individuals in the interests of the criminal organization was established.

According to the investigation’s theory, the criminal organization utilized corrupt ties within law enforcement agencies to protect illegal operations and extract illicit profits.

Preliminarily, the investigation has established that at least 12 individuals were involved in the criminal organization.