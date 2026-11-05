SBU serves suspicion notices on 3 more Russian servicemen over Ohmatdyt missile strike

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General have gathered evidence against three more representatives of the command of Russian armed formations who organized the strike on the Ohmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024.

"Currently, Security Service investigators have served notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes combined with premeditated murder) to the commanders of Russian military units who participated in planning the strike and communicating the corresponding combat order to subordinates," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the agency, those targeted are Colonel Oleh Skitsky, commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation; Colonel Ilya Koryakin, deputy commander and chief of staff of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of Russia; and Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Senchenko, chief of staff and deputy commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of this aggressor state formation.

As established by the investigation, the perpetrators ordered subordinates to carry out the attack on Ohmatdyt with a cruise missile launched from a Russian Tu-95MS bomber.

The SBU recalls that on July 8, 2024, a Russian Kh-101 missile attacked the toxicology department building of the medical facility, resulting in the deaths of two civilians and injuries of varying severity to dozens of others.

Previously, based on SBU evidence, Russian generals Sergei Kobylash, Sergei Kuvaldin, and Nikolai Varpakhovich were notified of suspicion in absentia for this shelling.