Death toll from Russian strike on Komyshuvakha school rises to 43 – Zelenskyy

The death toll from a Russian strike on Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region, has risen to 43 people, with dozens more potentially remaining under the rubble, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"The search-and-rescue operation there has been ongoing for the fourth day now. As of now, it is known that 43 people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people may still remain under the rubble. One person who was considered missing was successfully found alive today," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram channel post on Thursday.

He stated that he met in Madrid with President of Portugal António José Seguro and thanked him for his condolences regarding this Russian strike.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed possibilities for Portugal to support Ukraine's energy system and protect life in Ukraine, as well as prospects for joint weapons production.

"We are very counting on new steps for support," the President noted.