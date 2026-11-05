Azov psychological support head Husarov contends for deputy veterans affairs minister post

Oleksandr (Forbes) Husarov, head of the psychological support service of the 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, is contending for the post of Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Self-Government Functions, Husarov has submitted an electronic asset and income declaration as a candidate for the position of Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs.

Husarov is an officer of the psychological support service of the 12th NGU Azov Special Purpose Brigade. In the past, he was an IT entrepreneur and the Chief Technology Officer of Forbes Ukraine.

Currently, Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim has one First Deputy, Serhiy Rekun, and four deputies: Olha Malyarchuk, Oleh Shymansky, Yulia Kyrillova, and Ruslan Prykhodko.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the nomination of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, specifically appointing Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitaliy Kim as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

On August 13, the government dismissed Viktor Baydachny from the post of First Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs, and on August 20, Farhad Farhadov was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister.