Russian attack on Vinnytsia region injures 3, damages civilian, critical infrastructure – official

Three people sustained injuries as a result of a Russian attack on the Vinnytsia region, and damage to civilian and critical infrastructure was also recorded across several hromadas in the region, Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna reported on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

"As a result of the enemy attack, civilian and critical infrastructure was damaged in several hromadas of the Vinnytsia region. As of now, three casualties are known. All of them sustained minor injuries," Zabolotna noted, adding that all victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

According to the head of the regional administration, in one of the cities in the region, two trucks and a trailer caught fire as a result of the attack, and the fire has already been extinguished by emergency responders. In another location, a fire damaged 11 vehicles, four of which burned down completely, while another seven suffered damage.

Following the all-clear signal, energy workers began restoration work at facilities damaged by the attack. All relevant services continue working to eliminate its consequences.