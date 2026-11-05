Munich police detain Ukrainian woman suspected of murdering child, 13

A Ukrainian citizen has been detained in a Munich hotel in Germany on suspicion of murdering a child.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich reported this in response to a media inquiry, noting that the case materials have been submitted to a court, which is scheduled to review the matter today.

"In response to an inquiry by the consuls of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich to local police, confirmation was received regarding the detention of a Ukrainian citizen in a Munich hotel. Preliminarily, she is suspected of murdering a child," the statement reads.

Earlier, German media reported that the body of a 13-year-old teenager from Ukraine was discovered in a Munich hotel room, along with his 37-year-old mother, who sustained severe injuries. Police are investigating the case as murder.

According to media reports, the teenager's body was found at around 09:40 by an employee of the Eden Hotel Wolff, located near the Munich central railway station. The boy and his mother are originally from Ukraine but had been residing in Germany recently.

Publications note that investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the woman may have first killed her son and then attempted suicide. The mother has been hospitalized at one of Munich's clinics.