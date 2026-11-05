Kyiv City Council to consider UAH 1 bln each for Defense Forces, water crossings Thursday – Klitschko

The Kyiv City Council on Thursday, November 5, will consider allocating an additional UAH 1 billion to support Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces and another UAH 1 billion to implement a project for the construction of combined water crossings and access roads to them, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

According to Klitschko, funds to support the Security and Defense Forces are provided under the Defender of Kyiv program. At a previous meeting, the Kyiv City Council had already allocated UAH 1.5 billion for these needs.

"In total this year (including the funds to be approved today), Kyiv is directing UAH 6 billion to support our defenders," the Mayor noted on Telegram on Thursday.

Another UAH 1 billion is planned for allocation toward the project to build combined water crossings across the Dnipro River and access roads to them. As Klitschko explained, the project was initiated by the state, and the government adopted a corresponding resolution. The locations of the crossings are determined by the military command, with approvals handled, in particular, by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The government recommended that Kyiv allocate UAH 1 billion from the city budget. And we have found these funds. Therefore, we must pass a decision to allocate them and transfer them to state structures for the implementation of the project," the Mayor emphasized.

In addition, the Kyiv City Council will consider increasing the capital's material reserve. In particular, this involves allocating UAH 350 million in 2026 for the additional purchase of 3.5 million liters of diesel fuel. "This resource is important for preventing emergency situations and eliminating their consequences," Klitschko noted.