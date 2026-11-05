Kyiv connects nearly 45% of residential buildings to heating – Klitschko

As of November 5, nearly 45% of residential buildings in Kyiv have already been connected to heating, with heat supply to homes having begun on Monday, November 2, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported on Thursday.

According to him, launching Kyiv's centralized heating system – one of the largest in Europe, with heating networks extending approximately 3,000 kilometer – requires slightly more than a week. Therefore, the decision to start the heating season in the capital's residential sector was taken a few days ahead of a sharp drop in temperature.

"As a reminder, the capital started the heating season as early as October 16 – the first in Ukraine. Initially for social sphere facilities, which were connected based on applications from their managers," the Mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.