Ukraine donor platform: from partners’ financial commitments to actual budget disbursements

Oleg Pavlovskyi, Adviser to the Minister of Finance of Ukraine

How the Ukraine Donor Platform Coordinates International Support

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, international financial support for Ukraine has reached unprecedented levels. New countries and international institutions have joined the support efforts, while dozens of financial programmes and assistance mechanisms have been established. However, as the scale of support has increased, an equally important challenge has emerged: ensuring effective coordination among all partners.

Each donor has its own priorities, budgetary procedures, financing conditions and disbursement schedules. For Ukraine, it is essential not only to mobilise the necessary resources but also to ensure that funding is delivered on time, remains predictable and responds to the country's most urgent needs. In practice, this means aligning dozens of separate financial decisions within a common strategy for supporting Ukraine.

International assistance is measured in billions. Yet its effectiveness depends largely on when these billions become available, under what conditions and for which priorities.

It was precisely for this purpose that the Ukraine Donor Platform was established in December 2022, following a decision by G7 leaders. Over nearly four years, it has evolved into an important mechanism for coordinating international economic support, bringing together key partners around Ukraine's financial resilience and recovery.

During this period, the Platform has evolved from coordinating urgent financing needs into a broader mechanism for cooperation on fiscal sustainability, reforms, reconstruction and investment. Its role is not to replace Ukraine's bilateral relations with donors or make financial decisions on their behalf. Rather, it helps ensure that individual decisions by partners contribute to a coherent system of support aligned with Ukraine's most pressing needs.

On 10 November, Lviv will host the 18th meeting of the Platform's Steering Committee, co-chaired on the Ukrainian side by Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko.

How the Ukraine Donor Platform Works

The Platform is more than a forum for periodic meetings of international partners. It is a permanent coordination mechanism that combines high-level political dialogue with expert-level work and day-to-day cooperation between Ukraine and its donors.

Today, it brings together 25 permanent and temporary members and observers, as well as eight international financial institutions and organisations. The Steering Committee is co-chaired by representatives of Ukraine, the EU and the United States, while the Secretariat operates through two offices working jointly in Kyiv and Brussels.

Behind this structure lies continuous work at several levels.

The Secretariats in Kyiv and Brussels ensure day-to-day coordination between the Ukrainian authorities and international partners. They prepare meetings, facilitate information exchange and help translate jointly identified priorities into concrete agendas.

Expert-level meetings provide an opportunity to examine specific issues in detail, ranging from budget financing needs and disbursement schedules to reforms, infrastructure recovery and private capital mobilisation. At this level, the key task is to match Ukraine's needs with partners' financial capacities and procedures, identify gaps and prepare issues requiring joint decisions.

Principals' meetings, bringing together senior officials and high-level representatives of partner countries and institutions, provide the political level of coordination. These discussions address major financial challenges, establish common priorities and agree on next steps. Building on prior expert work, they make it possible to consider support for Ukraine as an integrated system rather than a collection of separate programmes.

In this way, the Platform brings together day-to-day coordination, technical work on specific issues and high-level political dialogue.

In simple terms, international assistance operates according to three different calendars: Ukraine's budget cycle, donors' financial and political cycles, and the long-term timeline of the country's recovery. These calendars need to be aligned.

The Platform is not a financial fund and does not allocate assistance itself. Its value lies elsewhere: it provides a permanent and effective mechanism through which Ukraine and its international partners can match the country's needs with the capacities of participating countries and align international efforts accordingly.

The Donor Platform is playing an increasingly important role in coordinating budget support and recovery efforts. Its role has been further strengthened by the ERA Loans Regulation, which recognised the Platform as an established forum for donor coordination. The Platform has also been recognised as part of the EU's €90 billion support mechanism for Ukraine for 2026–2027.

Budget Support: From Commitments to Disbursements

For public finances, the predictability of funding, the availability of resources and the conditions under which they are provided are critical.

Government expenditures must be financed every day, while international funding is disbursed according to partners' schedules and procedures. It is therefore important not only to know the total amount of pledged support but also to understand when these resources will actually become available.

The scale of this effort continues to grow. As of early November 2026, cumulative budget support from international partners since February 2022 had reached USD 194 billion.

Reconstruction: Why Securing Funding Is Not Enough

Ukraine's recovery presents another important example. According to the latest assessment by the World Bank, the Government of Ukraine, the European Commission and the United Nations, the country's reconstruction and recovery needs over the next decade amount to nearly USD 588 billion. This is almost three times Ukraine's nominal GDP in 2025.

The largest needs are concentrated in transport, at over USD 96 billion; energy, at nearly USD 91 billion; and housing, at almost USD 90 billion.

However, reconstruction financing differs significantly from budget support. While budget support primarily requires the timely availability of financial resources, reconstruction also requires well-prepared projects, implementing entities, the necessary permits and sufficient implementation capacity.

In other words, the availability of funding does not automatically mean that construction or restoration work can begin.

This is why the Platform is increasingly focusing not only on financing volumes but also on public investment management, coordination of sectoral priorities and project preparation.

To support this work, the Recovery Operational Group was established within the Platform. It provides a framework for partners to discuss Ukraine's practical recovery needs, including winter preparedness, restoration of heating and water supply systems, housing and infrastructure.

The Platform also supports public investment management reform and the development of the Single Project Pipeline. The objective is to move towards a systematic planning approach in which projects are assessed against clearly defined criteria, their level of readiness and their alignment with strategic priorities.

Mobilising Private Capital

Another important dimension is private capital. Even large-scale international public assistance cannot cover all of Ukraine's long-term needs on its own. Private investment is essential.

For this reason, the Business Advisory Council was established under the Platform in 2024. Its practical initiatives include developing war-risk insurance products and proposals for port infrastructure development, social housing and renewable energy investment.

The Platform's work is therefore gradually covering the entire cycle of international economic support: from maintaining budgetary stability to preparing reconstruction projects, coordinating reforms and creating conditions for private investment.

2027: Priorities for the Ukraine Donor Platform

On 10 November, international partners will once again gather in Lviv for a meeting of the Ukraine Donor Platform's Steering Committee. One of the key challenges today is establishing a predictable financing framework to meet Ukraine's budgetary needs in 2027.

According to Ministry of Finance estimates, confirmed by the IMF, Ukraine's external budget financing needs amount to approximately USD 52.6 billion.

To safeguard debt sustainability, grant financing, mechanisms that utilise proceeds from frozen Russian assets and other instruments capable of limiting additional debt burdens remain particularly important.

Equally important is ensuring coherence among reforms linked to different international support programmes. To this end, the Platform uses, among other tools, the Reform Matrix, which helps align Ukraine's commitments to international partners and identify common priorities.

In parallel, coordination will continue on support for the energy sector, preparation of reconstruction projects and efforts to mobilise private capital.

The Ukraine Donor Platform's overarching objective is to make international support for Ukraine more coordinated, predictable and effective. Achieving this requires combining day-to-day expert coordination with political agreements, aligning Ukraine's budgetary needs with partners' capacities, and creating the conditions for recovery and private investment.

It is this systematic cooperation that will shape the Platform's work in 2027 and beyond.