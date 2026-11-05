Poroshenko tells the European Parliament about Russia’s air terror: this is not happening somewhere far away, this is happening in Europe

Leader of the European Solidarity party and Member of Parliament of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, during a speech at the European Parliament, spoke about the horrific consequences of Russia’s air terror against Ukraine’s civilian population. He stressed that this is happening in Europe and that countries across the continent cannot think of it as something occurring “somewhere far away,” according to the European Solidarity website.

“We have thwarted Putin’s plan to seize Donbas and to conduct a large-scale offensive operation there. Our Armed Forces stand firm, and we are not allowing Putin to seize a single additional piece of land because we are now liberating more Ukrainian territory than Putin is capturing. We are increasing the price Putin pays for this catastrophic war. And for the first time since February 24, 2022, more than 50,000 Russian invaders have been killed or seriously wounded. We are doing everything possible to substantially raise that price,” Poroshenko said.

“But at the same time, since September, we have seen significantly more civilian casualties. In the last 24 hours alone, 12 innocent civilians have been killed in Ukraine. Sixty-seven have been seriously injured. The day before yesterday, we had 40 people killed right in a gymnasium, at a school during the distribution of humanitarian aid in Komyshuvakha. More than 35 people are still considered missing. Innocent civilian victims,” Poroshenko said.

“You cannot simply watch and say, ‘Well, this is happening somewhere very far away.’ No, it is happening in Europe. And the price Ukraine pays every day is growing higher and higher. Since the beginning of November, in just four days, we have lost nearly 100 people. In Kyiv, air raid alerts now last continuously for 18 hours. We simply live under air raid alerts. In Kyiv, people live 18-20 hours a day without electricity, water supply or sewage services. Kyiv is effectively living under conditions similar to those of a frontline city. And we are trying to make it clear: this is not only Ukraine’s headache. It is a pain for all of Europe. And we must remain united,” the politician emphasized.

“Europe is undoubtedly our most reliable partner, and we are grateful to every Member of the European Parliament for parliamentary diplomacy, for approving European Commission decisions to provide us with new technologies, new weapons, new financing, and for progress on our path toward future EU membership. We must stop this war. We must be smarter than Russia, more creative than Russia. We must be technologically ahead of Russia. And to achieve that, we must undoubtedly remain united. We must put our economies on a wartime footing,” Poroshenko urged.

He also presented his vision of a plan to achieve peace through strength.

“First, we must make the Armed Forces of Ukraine stronger, because Ukraine’s Armed Forces are fighting for Europe. By strengthening the Ukrainian military, we raise the price Putin pays for aggression. Second, we must systematically weaken Russia’s ability to wage war. Putin will not stop his aggression as long as he believes Russia can sustain military production. Therefore, we must weaken Russia’s military capabilities. Third, we must make time work for Ukraine, not for Russia. Putin’s strategy is based on a war of attrition. He hopes that Ukraine will run out of weapons and that Europe will lose its resolve, giving way to fatigue with Ukraine, which would in fact mean fatigue with Europe itself. In such a situation, we must act more decisively,” the opposition leader stressed.

“Fourth, justice and accountability. There can be no lasting peace without justice. The humanitarian dimension is critically important. Russia must be held accountable for every Ukrainian victim. A Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is a historic step, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure its full-fledged operation. Fifth, consolidating diplomatic pressure on Russia. I introduced this principle back in 2014: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. Today, these messages must be conveyed to all participants in the process, from China to the United States. Putin hates Europe’s involvement because he understands that Russia is weaker when Europe is engaged. We must make Ukraine and Europe stronger,” Poroshenko said.

“Strengthening sanctions. We need well-designed, tailored and highly effective sanctions against the aggressor, and they should be strengthened every month. We must expand the circle of partners participating in these sanctions. It is unacceptable when we find European, American, Taiwanese or Chinese components in Russian attack drones manufactured in Yelabuga. Every such case must be thoroughly investigated,” the fifth President said.

“Next, we must ensure the irreversibility of Ukraine’s accession to the EU. We are ready to work diligently inside Ukraine, in the Ukrainian parliament, government and civil society. We need merit-based progress. It is unacceptable that 30% of our commitments are still stalled in the government. Although I am the opposition leader, we vote together on all European integration bills because we understand that this is work in Ukraine’s national interest,” Poroshenko said.

“Ukraine and Europe need a single, clear and results-oriented strategy for security and Ukraine’s future membership. We need military assistance and defense production on an appropriate scale. I thank Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, the Baltic states and the United Kingdom for bilateral cooperation. We see excellent results. Let us scale this experience across the entire European Union,” Poroshenko noted.

“A diplomatic peace process in which Ukraine and Europe are represented together, where our security interests are respected, and where our struggle to end the war and achieve a sustainable peace for Ukraine will determine the future of European security as a whole. Peace requires diplomacy, diplomacy requires strength, and lasting peace requires a strong Ukraine, a united Europe and a reliable transatlantic partnership,” the leader of European Solidarity stressed.