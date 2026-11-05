Rescuers recover 42 bodies from rubble in Komyshuvakha, 33 more may remain – police

Emergency search and rescue operations in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region, have been underway for the fourth consecutive day: the bodies of 42 deceased individuals have been unblocked from under the rubble, while 33 more people may still be trapped beneath the ruins, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Thursday morning.

"As of now, 42 deceased people have been unblocked from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is ongoing," the message stated.

The police noted that 33 people may still be under the rubble, and search and rescue efforts remain uninterrupted.

As reported, on November 2, Russia carried out a targeted strike on a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. The occupiers dropped aerial bombs on the school. When people took cover in the shelter, the enemy launched a repeated strike, dropping nine more aerial bombs directly onto the shelter.

Earlier reports indicated 40 fatalities—including two rescuers and four police officers—as well as five injured. At that time, 30 people were thought to remain under the rubble.

A three-day period of mourning, lasting from November 3 to November 5, was declared in the Zaporizhia region for those killed as a result of the Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha.