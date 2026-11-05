Government to send 10 more generators to Kyiv for water utility

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has announced that the Cabinet of Ministers will transfer 10 additional generators to Kyiv to secure the operations of the local water utility, while another 21 generators will be dispatched to 12 сommunities across the regions.

"People should not be left without water supply every time following Russian attacks on the energy system. It is critically important to equip water utilities and sewerage systems with backup power sources," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the generators are being transferred at the expense of the reserve fund under the program for providing communities with mobile generation.

"I urge local authorities to ensure the fastest possible installation and connection of the equipment," the Prime Minister wrote.