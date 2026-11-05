Emergency power outages introduced in three districts of Kyiv

Emergency power outages have been implemented in parts of the Sviatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Podilsky districts of Kyiv following instructions from NPC Ukrenergo, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram on Thursday morning, citing DTEK.

"Upon instructions from Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been applied in parts of the Sviatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Podilsky districts. As a reminder, hourly outage schedules do not apply during emergency shutdowns," the message reads.

DTEK also noted that consumers will be promptly informed of any changes via its official Telegram channel.