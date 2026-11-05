Air defense downs 105 of 128 enemy drones, strikes recorded at 18 locations – Air Force

Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 105 of 128 Russian strike drones overnight, while Russia also launched two Kh-35 missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Strikes by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations, as well as falling debris at nine locations," the statement said.

According to the Air Force, starting from 18:00 on November 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kh-35 guided air-to-surface missiles from the Black Sea waters and 128 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (65 of them jet-powered), "Gerbera," and "Parodiya" decoy drones. Among those neutralized were 48 jet-powered drones.

The attack is ongoing, with several strike drones remaining in the air.