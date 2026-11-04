Umerov discusses post-war recovery plan for Ukraine, 2027 financing needs, security guarantees with partners in Brussels

Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, held meetings in Brussels with representatives from the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and the investment firm BlackRock to discuss the preparation of a post-war recovery and economic development plan for Ukraine, as well as financing requirements for 2027 and security guarantees.

"This is one of the key documents we are currently developing with our partners. It is intended to outline how we will rebuild Ukraine after the war, attract investment, and create opportunities for the development of our economy," Umerov wrote on his Telegram channel following the first day of meetings, referring to the work on the Prosperity Plan.

According to Umerov, teams from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Defense, and the Office of the President are involved in preparing the document on the Ukrainian side.

Umerov noted that substantive work on the plan is underway, with specific follow-up steps and timelines established in coordination with partners. Details of the document have not yet been disclosed.

A separate meeting focused on financing for Ukraine in 2027. The Ukrainian side presented its partners with projections regarding resource requirements for the coming year, the projected budget deficit that needs to be covered, and potential sources of funding.

The participants also discussed threats posed by Russia to both Ukraine and Europe as a whole, as well as joint measures to counter them.

Umerov stated that work with partners will continue tomorrow, with a particular focus on security guarantees for Ukraine. "This is not just about the security of our own state, but also about a new security architecture for all of Europe in the post-war period. Ukraine is an integral part of that architecture; after all, long-term security for Europe is impossible without long-term security for Ukraine," he emphasized.

According to the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, work on security guarantees, post-war reconstruction, and Ukraine’s economic development is being carried out in parallel, as these areas are all components of a unified plan for the future of the state.