EC notes Ukraine's significant progress in reforming energy sector despite war – Shmyhal

The European Commission has positively assessed Ukraine's progress in implementing European standards in the energy sector, particularly in the areas of electricity market integration, corporate governance, renewable energy development, and ensuring market transparency, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Despite the full-scale war and systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine continues to implement reforms and deepen its integration with the EU energy market," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The European Commission has positively assessed Ukraine's steps toward integrating its electricity market with the EU, improving corporate governance of state-owned energy companies, establishing a system of minimum reserves of oil and petroleum products, developing cogeneration and renewable energy, and moving toward participation in the European system for exchanging information on radiological emergencies, ECURIE.

Separately, the European Commission noted the resumption by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities in July 2026, the publication of key market information, which contributes to greater transparency in the energy market.

According to Shmyhal, these results are reflected in the European Commission's annual Ukraine 2026 Report.