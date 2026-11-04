Valentyna Moloda remans in custody for 60 days without option of posting bail – media

Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered that Valentyna Moloda—a figure in a case involving clashes near a building in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kyiv region, on November 2—be remanded in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail, reports Suspilne from the courtroom on Wednesday.

The court issued this ruling on November 4.

"As part of criminal proceedings concerning the clashes in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kyiv region, Valentyna Moloda was served a notice of suspicion on November 3. She is accused of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as disseminating information regarding the locations of military personnel and organizing mass unrest," the agency reported, citing prosecutor Maryna Hrushevska.

According to the prosecution, Moloda acted in collusion with other individuals involved in the case; specifically, she urged people to go to the building in Petropavlivska Borschahivka where military personnel were present. Furthermore, investigators allege that she offered "emergency evacuation" services, helping individuals leave Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) or military units for a fee of UAH 107,000.

The suspect herself stated that she was unaware the site had a military purpose, claiming instead that she had arrived at the location at the request of a woman who reported that her husband was allegedly being held against his will and subjected to torture. Moloda also denied having gathered people or incited the crowd.

The defense requested that a non-custodial measure of restraint be applied to her, pointing out, among other things, that the suspect is raising an 11-year-old daughter.