Chentsov on EC enlargement report: For first time, negotiation process described in such clear terms

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov states that it is crucial that Ukraine's level of preparedness is improving year after year, and that discussions about joining the European Union are already taking place in very specific areas.

"This year's report confirms that Ukraine, despite extremely difficult conditions, continues to move toward membership in the European Union. And, in fact, it is very important that the level of preparedness is increasing, and we are already discussing accession to the European Union in such very specific areas. We are talking about opening all chapters by the end of this year – the European Commission has confirmed this possibility – we are talking about closing chapters as early as next year, about the possibility of receiving a positive interim report, and about fulfilling the conditions of the first cluster, namely Chapters 23 and 24 (23 'Judiciary and Fundamental Rights' and 24 'Justice, Freedom, and Security'). In other words, for the first time in history, we are discussing our negotiation process in such specific, clear terms," Chentsov said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said Ukraine is among the four leading countries that have a clear understanding of how to move forward.

The deputy prime minister said Ukraine has made good progress in nine chapters: movement of goods, financial services, digital transformation, agriculture, energy, taxation, science and research, education, and culture.

"In fact, when we talk about the possibility of closing out the relevant chapters, these are precisely the areas I mentioned, which are by far the most prepared," Chentsov said.

At the same time, he noted that the report contains a number of recommendations and highlights areas where more work is expected of us.

"We have taken these recommendations very seriously, and we will accordingly plan our work in both the government and the Verkhovna Rada to ensure that our progress remains visible," the deputy prime minister said.

As reported, on November 4, the European Commission published its annual enlargement report, which assesses where Ukraine currently stands on the path to European Union membership and outlines the next steps in the near term.

According to the report, Ukraine has made progress in all chapters of the negotiations. In particular, "significant" or "good" progress was noted in ten chapters: the free movement of goods, financial services, digital transformation and media, agriculture and rural development, energy, taxation, science and research, education and culture, the customs union, and foreign, security, and defense policy. The EU raised its assessment of Ukraine's readiness for accession in eight chapters: the free movement of goods, public procurement, financial services, digital transformation and media, taxation, the judiciary and fundamental rights, justice, freedom, and security, education and culture.