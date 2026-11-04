GARTA, center for prosthetics and adaptation, opened in Lviv to provide assistance to both military personnel and civilians - Regional Military Administration

A center for prosthetics and adaptation called GARTA has opened in Lviv. Here, military personnel and civilians, who have lost limbs, can receive modern prostheses, learn how to use them, and undergo rehabilitation, announced Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv Regional Military Administration.

"The center's specialists will be able to assist even in the most complex cases, including individuals with high-level or bilateral amputations," he noted in a Facebook post.

According to Kozytsky, since the beginning of the full-scale war, nearly 4,000 people have received prosthetic care in Lviv region, with approximately 4,500 prostheses manufactured and provided locally. In the third quarter of this year alone, 377 people received such assistance.

At the same time, the demand for prosthetics and rehabilitation remains significant; there are waiting lists for prostheses, and a shortage of rehabilitation facilities, the RMA head emphasized.

He noted that Lviv region is already home to centers such as Superhumans, UNBROKEN, and other institutions that help people recover from severe wounds and injuries. The GARTA team, which has been providing prosthetic care to Ukrainian military personnel since 2014 will now also join these efforts.

"I would like to thank GARTA co-founder Andriy Riy, center director Pavlo Khrystych, and the entire team that worked on its creation. Special thanks go to the company Forward-Ortho, which fully equipped the center at its own expense… I want GARTA to become another 'place of strength' in Lviv region—a place where everyone who seeks help receives not only professional care but also proper attention, support, and the opportunity to be as independent as possible in their daily life," the message reads.