European Commission holds talks on Ukraine's postwar reconstruction

On Wednesday, November 4, the European Commission held talks as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure lasting peace for Ukraine. Delegations from Ukraine, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as NATO and the World Bank, participated in the talks.

"These talks follow recent meetings held in Miami, and build on the prosperity framework developed earlier this year together with Ukraine and the United States. The work today and going forward is focused on refining the scenarios for Ukraine's post-war economic development and prosperity. This includes identifying instruments and tools that can support Ukraine's future development and own efforts," the European Commission's statement reads, following the meeting.

During the talks, the importance of an ambitious reform agenda – which Ukraine is implementing as part of its EU accession process – was emphasized. This reform program is a key factor in stability and, in turn, strengthens investor confidence, playing a significant role in attracting private capital and further international support, the European Commission said.

"The EU stands united and steadfast in its support for Ukraine. As the largest supporter, the EU has provided €231.5 billion since the start of Russia's war of aggression. And as the efforts to achieve a lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU's support in strengthening Ukraine," the statement reads.