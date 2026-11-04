Culture Ministry, DART start work on developing Strategy for Sustainable Tourism Development in Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine and the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine are beginning work on developing a Sustainable Tourism Strategy for Ukraine, as provided for in the Roadmap for Tourism included in the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law, according to the Ministry of Culture's press service.

"Despite the war, tourism supports local economies, contributes to the recovery of Ukrainians, strengthens national identity, and enhances Ukraine's international standing. To develop the industry and enhance its competitiveness, a long-term strategic approach is needed," the press release states.

The first step in developing the strategy will be a nationwide survey of representatives from the tourism industry, public institutions, civil society and academic organizations, as well as tourists and community residents. Subsequent activities will include interviews, focus groups, regional workshops, and open discussions.

A separate questionnaire has been prepared for each group of participants. You can participate until November 25, 2026, on the website strategy.tourism.gov.ua. Survey results, interim findings, and analytical conclusions will be published on the websites of the Ministry of Culture and DART.

Ukraine's Sustainable Tourism Strategy is being developed with the support of the Swiss-Ukrainian project "Ukraine's Cohesion and Regional Development" (UCORD), which is implemented with Swiss support through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation by NIRAS Sweden AB.