Kallas hopes that meeting involving EU, USA, Ukraine, France, Germany, UK, NATO, and World Bank will take into account Europe’s demands of Russia

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, expects that representatives from the USA, Ukraine, France, Germany, the UK, NATO, and the World Bank will take into account Europe’s demands of Russia—demands that are set to feature in upcoming peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.

Representatives of the European Commission are also participating in the meeting, as confirmed on Tuesday by Paula Pinho, head of the European Commission’s press service.

Responding to journalists’ questions in Brussels on Wednesday during a press conference regarding expectations for the meeting, which is taking place right now and will continue tomorrow at NATO, Kallas stated that this meeting is being held at the level of senior advisors, and that she expects them to take into consideration a document that we agreed upon with the foreign ministers—a document containing Europe’s demands of Russia. After all, until now, discussions have focused solely on what Ukraine should give up or what concessions it should make. That is precisely why, she said, together with the foreign ministers, they have formulated what are, in essence, maximalist demands, in order to somewhat balance the situation at the negotiating table.

The High Representative noted that since Russia is putting forward its own extremely rigid demands, she noted that their side must also have its own demands, so that negotiations can begin on equal terms.