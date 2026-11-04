Poroshenko urges not to postpone rule-of-law reforms until end of war

Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko believes that issues related to the rule of law and key reforms cannot be postponed until the end of the war and that Ukraine should accelerate the implementation of its European integration commitments following the publication of the European Commission's annual 2026 report on Ukraine's progress towards EU membership.

"For Ukraine, this report is a kind of European integration report card. It assesses our progress not on the basis of political promises, but on concrete actions, fulfilled commitments and achieved results," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

According to him, despite Ukraine's progress towards EU membership amid the full-scale war, a number of problems in the areas of the rule of law and democracy remain unresolved.

Poroshenko identified ensuring the independence of the Constitutional Court, completing judicial reform, reforming the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), preserving the independence of anti-corruption institutions, as well as protecting the rights of the parliamentary opposition, political pluralism and media freedom, among the priority tasks.

For the first time, the European Commission's report includes the issue of personal sanctions against Ukrainian citizens and the need to comply with the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights, the European Solidarity leader said.

In his view, the European Commission's report should form the basis for a concrete action plan for the government and the Verkhovna Rada, with clear deadlines and implementation indicators.

"Our goal remains unchanged – Ukraine's full membership of the EU. And we must complete this path not only quickly, but also with dignity, preserving the freedom and democracy for which we are fighting," he said.

Poroshenko also called on the authorities to switch to a "European integration turbo mode" and accelerate the fulfilment of benchmarks across all negotiation chapters.